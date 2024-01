On Jan. 12, we'll broadcast the rollout ceremony of our new X-59 #Quesst aircraft, designed to fly faster than the speed of sound with a sonic thump rather than a sonic boom.



Flight tests, set for later in 2024, could open the skies to supersonic travel over land. https://t.co/76cXl41qhp pic.twitter.com/1QjjsZEnuI