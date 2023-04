42.000 Tickets für Halbfinale Arsenal-Wolfsburg verkauft

10 years ago today...



1,406 spectators watched us take on VfL Wolfsburg in the semi-finals of the @UWCL.



That same fixture is taking place again on May 1st at Emirates Stadium.



Only this time, we've already sold more than 42,000 tickets.



