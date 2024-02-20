Hemer. Sie brauchen dringend ein Medikament außerhalb der normalen Öffnungszeiten der Hemerer Apotheken? Diese Apotheken haben heute geöffnet.

In Hemer haben heute diese Apotheken Notdienst:

Mühlen-Apotheke

Letmather Str. 126

58239 Schwerte

Tel.: +49 (0)2304 73178

Fax.: +49 (0)2304 70713

Mail: age-mo@t-online.de

Google Maps



Schwanen-Apotheke

Westfalenstr. 31

58636 Iserlohn

Tel.: +49 (0)2371 60318

Fax.: +49 (0)2371 660030

Mail: schwanen.iserlohn@gmail.com

Website: www.schwanenapo-iserlohn.de/

Google Maps



Settmecke-Apotheke

Settmeckestr. 10

59846 Sundern

Tel.: +49 (0)2933 983571

Fax.: +49 (0)2933 988919

Mail: wernerlukassowitz@googlemail.com

Website: www.settmecke-apotheke.de

Google Maps



Von wann bis wann haben die Notfall-Apotheken geöffnet?

Die Notdienstschichten sind jeweils von 9 Uhr am Vortag bis 9 Uhr am Folgetag vergeben.

