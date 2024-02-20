Iserlohn. Sie brauchen dringend ein Medikament außerhalb der normalen Öffnungszeiten der Iserlohner Apotheken? Diese Apotheken haben heute geöffnet.
In Iserlohn haben heute diese Apotheken Notdienst:
Mühlen-Apotheke
Letmather Str. 126
58239 Schwerte
Tel.: +49 (0)2304 73178
Fax.: +49 (0)2304 70713
Mail: age-mo@t-online.de
Schwanen-Apotheke
Westfalenstr. 31
58636 Iserlohn
Tel.: +49 (0)2371 60318
Fax.: +49 (0)2371 660030
Mail: schwanen.iserlohn@gmail.com
Website: www.schwanenapo-iserlohn.de/
Settmecke-Apotheke
Settmeckestr. 10
59846 Sundern
Tel.: +49 (0)2933 983571
Fax.: +49 (0)2933 988919
Mail: wernerlukassowitz@googlemail.com
Website: www.settmecke-apotheke.de
Von wann bis wann haben die Notfall-Apotheken geöffnet?
Die Notdienstschichten sind jeweils von 9 Uhr am Vortag bis 9 Uhr am Folgetag vergeben.
