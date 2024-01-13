Bildergalerie

Neujahrsempfang in Iserlohn: Die 100 schönsten Fotos

Rund 400 Gäste konnte Bürgermeister Michael Joithe beim Neujahrsempfang 2024 im Parktheater begrüßen.

Foto: Dennis Echtermann / Iserlohn

Iserlohn  Rund 400 Gäste konnte Bürgermeister Michael Joithe beim Neujahrsempfang 2024 im Parktheater begrüßen. Die schönsten Fotos in unserer Galerie.

Der Neujahrsempfang der Stadt Iserlohn lockte viele Bürgerinnen und Bürger auf die Alexanderhöhe. Die Iserlohner Stadtmusikanten sorgten für die musikalische Untermalung und auch die Verleihung des Heimatpreises fand einen würdigen Rahmen.

Die schönsten Fotos vom Neujahrsempfang haben wir in einer Galerie zusammengestellt:

